Daily News Brief | January 19, 2024

Today…

The former Director of Planning and Zoning for Anne Arundel County was indicted in the hit and run death of an Annapolis bicyclist in January 2023. Today is a pseudo snow day for students, and a remote work day for employees. Mission BBQ’s final day at their City Dock location will be tomorrow. There is plenty to do this weekend from live music, to theater, and the symphony! Pod news about our bonus pod with Grammy Award winner Sarah Jarosz and the Local Business Spotlight with a death doula!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 19th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Had an amazing afternoon yesterday. Spent it with Annapolis Subaru and the Anne Arundel County Community Action agency helping them distribute more than 400 brand new winter coats to kids in need in our community! More fulfilling than any meal I have ever had! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

John Steven Kaii-Ziegler, the former Anne Arundel County Director of Planning and Zoning, was indicted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred in January 2023, resulting in the death of Zarko Paruza who was riding his bicycle along Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. He faces multiple charges, including Negligent Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Manslaughter, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. John Kaii-Ziegler turned himself in on January 18, 2024, and is currently being held without bond. He resigned from the County in December 2022, just about a month before the crash and is currently the Division Manager for the Planning and Zoning Department of Cambridge, Maryland.

Sort of a snow day! AACPS schools were scheduled to be closed for students today for a semester break. Employees were expected to work, but they all can work remotely due to the weather. Any decisions regarding afternoon/evening athletics and activities are pending and an announcement on the school’s social media pages is expected by noon today.

A quick follow up to our Mission BBQ story from yesterday! The location at City Dock in Annapolis is permanently closing and the final day of operation will be tomorrow, January 20th. Still no statement from corporate on this and if I was a betting man, I’d say this will be vacant for quite some time. It is a large building, there are parking challenges, and City Dock is about to be torn up for two plus years if all goes to plan.

Here are a few things to consider doing this weekend! Tonight, Daphne Eckman, an Annapolis singer-songwriter, is releasing her first album, “Where You Left Me,” with the Heartside Trio at Rams Head on Stage–her first headlining gig at Rams head. “The Gin Game” at Compass Rose Theatre opens tonight with Janet Luby and David Elias. It will run through February 18th. This is up on the third floor of Maryland Hall! And at the Annapolis Town Center, what was to be a two day Fire & Ice , well they call it Frost and Flame Festival has been trimmed back to one day– tomorrow. Fire dancers, ice sculptors, food trucks, live music–just general fun from 5 pm to 9 pm. And finally also at Maryland Hall it is the ASO’s.. or for those not up on acronyms..Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s) Family Concert is 11 am to noon.

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Teri Jacobson a local death doula. And if you missed the bonus pod we dropped yesterday, give that a listen as I spoke with 4 time Grammy Award winning artist Sarah Jarosz who will be at Maryland Hall on February 5th

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Milo who is a 12-year-old pure bred mini poodle. One of his humans got ill and they could not take care of him any longer so they surrendered him. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and I think a video, and get all the information on how you can adopt Milo!

And again, don’t forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we don’t release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, keep shopping local! Other than that, we'll see you on Monday.

TRANSCRIPT:

