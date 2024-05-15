Rumble Ponies Run Over Baysox on Tuesday Night Action

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shutout by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 2-0 on Tuesday night from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York.

Bowie (17-16) was limited to six hits of the evening, with three coming off the bat of outfielder Dylan Beavers, including a pair of doubles. Beavers’ leadoff double in the sixth was the closest the Baysox came to scoring on the night, but he was left stranded at third on a pair of ground ball outs.

Mets rehabbing left-hander David Peterson (W,1-0) got the start from Binghamton (19-13), and scattered five of Bowie’s six hits through five and a third innings, while striking out eight. Right-hander Joander Suarez (S, 1) pitched the final three and two-thirds for Binghamton, allowing just a single hit to the Baysox.

On the mound, right-handed starter Ryan Long (L, 0-3) was the tough-luck loser for the Baysox. Despite the tough decision, it was a strong bounce-back outing for Long, who allowed just one hit through four innings and struck out five. Long’s lone blemish came in the third, where a two-out walk came around to score from first on an opposite-field double by Binghamton’s Rhylan Thomas. Right-hander Cameron Weston surrendered just one run in his three innings out of the Bowie bullpen – a solo home run in the seventh. Tuesday night marked the sixth time the Baysox have been shutout by their opponent this season.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is scheduled for 11:05 am, with right-hander Trace Bright (0-3, 2.93 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie against right-hander Brandon Sproat, making his Double-A debut for Binghamton.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 21 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

