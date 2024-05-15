May 15, 2024
Annapolis, US 60 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Best Emojis: Moji Edit’s Guide to Popular Icons for Messaging Rumble Ponies Run Over Baysox on Tuesday Night Action Dispelling Myths and Facts About Personal Injury Settlements Elfreth Wins! Daily News Brief | May 15, 2024
Local News

Rumble Ponies Run Over Baysox on Tuesday Night Action

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shutout by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 2-0 on Tuesday night from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. 

Bowie (17-16) was limited to six hits of the evening, with three coming off the bat of outfielder Dylan Beavers, including a pair of doubles. Beavers’ leadoff double in the sixth was the closest the Baysox came to scoring on the night, but he was left stranded at third on a pair of ground ball outs. 

Mets rehabbing left-hander David Peterson (W,1-0) got the start from Binghamton (19-13), and scattered five of Bowie’s six hits through five and a third innings, while striking out eight. Right-hander Joander Suarez (S, 1) pitched the final three and two-thirds for Binghamton, allowing just a single hit to the Baysox

On the mound, right-handed starter Ryan Long (L, 0-3) was the tough-luck loser for the Baysox. Despite the tough decision, it was a strong bounce-back outing for Long, who allowed just one hit through four innings and struck out five. Long’s lone blemish came in the third, where a two-out walk came around to score from first on an opposite-field double by Binghamton’s Rhylan Thomas. Right-hander Cameron Weston surrendered just one run in his three innings out of the Bowie bullpen – a solo home run in the seventh. Tuesday night marked the sixth time the Baysox have been shutout by their opponent this season. 

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is scheduled for 11:05 am, with right-hander Trace Bright (0-3, 2.93 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie against right-hander Brandon Sproat, making his Double-A debut for Binghamton. 

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 21 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X. 

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

Dispelling Myths and Facts About Personal Injury Settlements

 Next Article

Best Emojis: Moji Edit’s Guide to Popular Icons for Messaging

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu