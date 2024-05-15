Rumble Ponies Run Over Baysox on Tuesday Night Action

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shutout by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 2-0 on Tuesday night from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York.
Bowie (17-16) was limited to six hits of the evening, with three coming off the bat of outfielder Dylan Beavers, including a pair of doubles. Beavers’ leadoff double in the sixth was the closest the Baysox came to scoring on the night, but he was left stranded at third on a pair of ground ball outs.
Mets rehabbing left-hander David Peterson (W,1-0) got the start from Binghamton (19-13), and scattered five of Bowie’s six hits through five and a third innings, while striking out eight. Right-hander Joander Suarez (S, 1) pitched the final three and two-thirds for Binghamton, allowing just a single hit to the Baysox.
On the mound, right-handed starter Ryan Long (L, 0-3) was the tough-luck loser for the Baysox. Despite the tough decision, it was a strong bounce-back outing for Long, who allowed just one hit through four innings and struck out five. Long’s lone blemish came in the third, where a two-out walk came around to score from first on an opposite-field double by Binghamton’s Rhylan Thomas. Right-hander Cameron Weston surrendered just one run in his three innings out of the Bowie bullpen – a solo home run in the seventh. Tuesday night marked the sixth time the Baysox have been shutout by their opponent this season.
The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is scheduled for 11:05 am, with right-hander Trace Bright (0-3, 2.93 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie against right-hander Brandon Sproat, making his Double-A debut for Binghamton.
