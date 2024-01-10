Fire at Light House Shelter Displaces 70 Residents

A one-alarm fire at the Light House Shelter on Hudson Street in Annapolis has displaced more than 70 shelter residents.

According to Annapolis Fire Chief Douglas Remaley, at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, firefighters were dispatched to 10 Hudson Street for a fire alarm. While responding, additional information by the 911 center reported a fire in the building, bringing additional firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters quickly entered and found an extinguished fire in the laundry room on the second floor with no extension. There were no reported injuries to fire or civilian personnel. Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started from a malfunctioning light fixture in the laundry room on the second floor of a three-story dormitory-style structure.

A total of 70 people were displaced due to damages sustained from the fire. The Annapolis Fire Department declared the building could not be occupied until an electrician could make repairs and inspectors could clear the structure for re-habitation.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management coordinated the relocation of shelter residents. Annapolis Recreation and Parks staff prepared the auxiliary gym for overnight guests at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center on Hilltop Lane. Annapolis Transit transported the shelter residents to the Recreation Center.

Some of the residents sought overnight accommodations with family or friends. A total of 44 residents were transported to the Recreation Center where they will stay for at least one overnight while repairs are made. The residents will receive meals provided by Lighthouse Shelter.

At this time, Annapolis Fire reports that damage loss estimates are pending. There were working smoke alarms and a properly functioning sprinkler system. Responding partner agencies included Anne Arundel County Fire and Naval District Washington Support Activities (NSA) Annapolis.

