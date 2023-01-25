January 25, 2023
Annapolis, US 36 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bicyclist Killed in Annapolis Hit-and-Run Crash Student Kudos: Helping Up & Onwards Comptroller Lierman Kicks off 2023 Tax Season Shots Fired at Motorists On Copeland Street in Annapolis Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 18th
Local News

Bicyclist Killed in Annapolis Hit-and-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man died tonight after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Annapolis.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 10:00 pm, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

The 74-year-old bicyclist died on the scene from his injuries. The striking vehicle failed to remain on the scene and has not yet been located.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

On December 30th, a pedestrian was stuck and severly injured in a hit and run crash on Chesapeake Avenue. Police have not located the driver or the vehicle in that crash.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about it or the other one, please call Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-9000.

This story will be updated.

Previous Article

Student Kudos: Helping Up & Onwards
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu