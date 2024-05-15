Daily News Brief | May 15, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Police responded to a bomb threat at the State House. A woman was scammed out of thousands by a fake San Francisco policeman. We have election results for you. The NTSB has released a preliminary report on their investigation into the Dali’s crash into the Key Bridge. Red Lobster closed 80 restaurants abruptly, but the two in Anne Arundel were spared–so far. The SPCA’s Walk for the Animals is coming up on May 19th. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with John Stefancik, the Executive Director of the Marine Trades Association of Maryland!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Congrats to the 14th company at the Naval Academy, which was victorious at the Sea Trials yesterday. You are the Iron Company, and you will lead the rest of the plebes to the Herndon Monument in a few hours! So, let’s get right into the news, shall we?

Yesterday afternoon, a bomb threat was reported at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, prompting immediate action from local authorities. An unidentified woman called the Annapolis Police and claimed to have placed a bomb in the historic building, leading to a swift evacuation and comprehensive search. This incident follows a previous threat earlier this year, prompting a temporary lockdown but resulting in no arrests. There was no bomb discovered and the all-clear was given about 90 minutes later.

In other local news, a scam involving a fake police officer has led to a significant loss for an Annapolis resident. The victim was deceived into sending $2,100 in cryptocurrency to someone claiming to be a police officer from San Francisco, saying there were outstanding warrants against her, which turned out to be false. We need to be skeptical, folks. If there are warrants for you, be real, you know it! Crypto or gift cards are huge red flags, and no one can afford to be scammed out of money. And in a related bit, if you manage a Facebook page, you will get messages saying your page is in violation of some rule or copyright. No, it is not. Do not click on those links–they likely will allow the scammers to take over your page entirely and lock you out. Remember, when you signed up for Facebook–you gave them an email address. Facebook will not be sending you direct messages!

While the results are far from official as they still need to count provisional votes and all, it looks like Congressman Steny Hoyer, Former Governor Larry Hogan, Baltimore County Executive Johnny O, State Senator Sarah Elfreth, and Prince Georges County Executive Angela Alsobrooks have won their respective primaries and will be headed to the ballot in November. In the 5th Circuit Court Race, it looks like the two sitting judges and David Casey will also move onto the General Election ballot. Of course, all of this is still unofficial and preliminary! And I have to say, I thought the 3rd Congressional and US Senate races on the Democrat side would have been a lot tighter–I am losing my edge! And just think, it’ll all be over in six short months–just in time for the Annapolis City elections to ramp up!

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The report indicates that the cargo ship Dali suffered an electrical failure 10 hours prior to crashing into the bridge. This has spurred a criminal investigation by the FBI and an extensive review by the NTSB to prevent such incidents in the future.

Finally, the seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster has abruptly closed four Maryland locations as part of a broader series of national closures. This comes amid financial struggles for the company, which is now considering bankruptcy and has already begun auctioning off equipment from the closed locations. The closed Maryland locations were in Columbia, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, and Laurel. Here in Anne Arundel, the Annapolis and Hanover locations remain open for now!

Get your pup ready for the Anne Arundel County SPCA’s Walk for the Animals, set for May 19th at Quiet Waters Park. This annual event aims to raise funds for animal welfare and features activities such as a fun run or walk with pets, live music, food trucks, and a car show. The event provides a platform for community engagement and support for animals awaiting adoption, with opportunities for local businesses and individuals to contribute as sponsors or vendors. The event is free, but of course, donations are welcome! More info at aacspca.org

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with John Stefancik from the Marine Trades Association of Maryland, and man, I had no idea how long their tentacles were! That drops on Saturday at noon.

