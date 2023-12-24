December 24, 2023
Upcoming Shows at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

The Secret Society

Sunday, February 11

7:30pm | $25

*Dance floor

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Friday, April 12

8pm | $50

Danielle Nicole

Sunday, April 14

7:30pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

12/26 Hotel Paradise Orchestra

12/27 Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

12/28 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

12/29 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack Holidaze Show

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)

01/04 A Night of Comedy w. Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley

01/05 Left of the Dial & All You Need w. Outta Time

01/06 Fallin’ Free: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers feat. Scott Kurt

01/07 Home Again: A Tribute to the Music of Carole King

01/11 Alison Brown Quintet

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Patrice Rushen

01/14 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/19 Daphne Eckman Band w. Heartside Trio

01/20 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

01/21 The Smithereens feat. Guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms

01/22 + 23 Three Dog Night

01/24 Daley

01/25 Cris Jacobs Band

01/26 + 27 Bruce in the USA

01/28 AMFM & the Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell (All Ages Matinee)

01/28 Eddie 9V

01/29 Bobby Rush

01/31 Jim Curry Performs the Music of John Denver

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Previous Article

10 Hospice Professionals Complete Innovative Professional Program

Close Menu