Upcoming Shows at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

The Secret Society

Sunday, February 11

7:30pm | $25

*Dance floor

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Friday, April 12

8pm | $50

Danielle Nicole

Sunday, April 14

7:30pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/26 Hotel Paradise Orchestra

12/27 Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

12/28 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

12/29 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack Holidaze Show

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)

01/04 A Night of Comedy w. Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley

01/05 Left of the Dial & All You Need w. Outta Time

01/06 Fallin’ Free: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers feat. Scott Kurt

01/07 Home Again: A Tribute to the Music of Carole King

01/11 Alison Brown Quintet

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Patrice Rushen

01/14 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/19 Daphne Eckman Band w. Heartside Trio

01/20 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

01/21 The Smithereens feat. Guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms

01/22 + 23 Three Dog Night

01/24 Daley

01/25 Cris Jacobs Band

01/26 + 27 Bruce in the USA

01/28 AMFM & the Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell (All Ages Matinee)

01/28 Eddie 9V

01/29 Bobby Rush

01/31 Jim Curry Performs the Music of John Denver

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

