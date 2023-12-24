December 24, 2023
Segura, Wayans, White, Brown and Frampton Heading to Live! Casino & Hotel

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is kicking off a run of exciting headliners on the main stage at The HALL, the property’s 75,000 SF customizable entertainment venue. Beginning this month and carrying on throughout the winter, a wide range of acts will bring laughs, music, and entertainment to 4,000+ nightly attendees. For some performers, including renowned stand-up comedian Tom Segura, this will be their only stop in the DMV.

With a five-time AAA Four Diamond rated hotel, a range of world-class dining options including Zagat-rated The Prime Rib, and free parking, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland provides the perfect venue for a full night of fun – before, during and after the show, with an unmatched experience available all under one roof for tourists and locals alike.

All events are 21+. More information about the shows, performers and tickets is available here.

Bobby Brown

Saturday, January 20 – 8:00 PM

Bobby Brown is an American R&B singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, actor and New York Times Best Selling author. After success in pop group New Edition, Brown began his solo career on MCA in 1987, releasing four albums, one remix album and a string of Top 10 Billboard hits, which includes a #1 Billboard Hot 100 Single (“My Prerogative”), on the label, culminating in a Grammy Award. He is a pioneer of New Jack Swing music, a fusion of hip hop and R&B.

Tom Segura: Come Together

Sunday, February 4 – 7:00 PM

Actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. Segura is best known for his popular Netflix comedy specials including Sledgehammer (2023), Ball Hog (2020) and Disgraceful (2018). This performance will be part of his highly-anticipated new hour of comedy, the “Come Together” tour.

Ron White

Thursday, February 15 – 9:00 PM

Renowned comedian Ron White, affectionately known as “Tater Salad,” catapulted into the limelight as the cigar-wielding, scotch-savoring humorist who stole the spotlight within the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon. Yet, his trajectory has evolved into an extraordinary journey, one where he has risen to chart-topping Grammy-nominated comic and a captivating feature film actor.

Marlon Wayans

Thursday, March 7 – 9:00 PM

Actor, producer, and comedian Marlon Wayans is commonly recognized for his hit comedy “White Chicks” and can be currently seen in Netflix’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow.” The latter film debuted at #1 on the platform. He also recently wrapped production on Ben Affleck’s Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Wayans gained rave reviews for his guest star role as Lou in BEL-AIR’S finale episode. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend.

Peter Frampton: Never Ever Say Never Tour

Sunday, March 10 – 7:00 PM

Grammy-winning guitarist Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. He was lead singer and guitarist for British band the Herd before co-founding one of the first super groups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His collaborations in recording sessions and live performances range from such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Dion, Hank Marvin, Ringo Starr, B.B. King, Mike McCready & Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), Buddy Guy, Steve Miller and many others.

For information about Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, visit Maryland.LiveCasinoHotel.com.

