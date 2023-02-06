Daily News Brief | February 6, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Sports Betting Facility may be coming to Riva. Annapolis topped off the Hillman Garage and it is on schedule. They also bought to electric transit buses. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank got a huge donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints..a tractor-trailer delivery of meat. Lisa Masson has an amazing new exhibit at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park entitled Water’s Edge. It is a photographic study of living and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And if you were thinking of kicking back and having a great time at the Oyster Roast and Sock Burning on the 18th of March and were gonna get tickets soon… come up with a Plan B. The event is sold out…as we told you it would be! Pod news and more!

It's Monday, and Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Monday, February 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Stupid bi-polar Maryland weather–that’s all I have to say! Anyhow, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so shall we?

There may be a sports betting facility coming to Riva. Michael’s on the South River, the sister to Mike’s Restaurant and Crab House was approved by the Gaming Control Commission to pursue establishing the facility. What this means is that they meet all of the criteria and will likely be approved at an upcoming meeting on the 15th. In the meantime, they need to affiliate with a sports book. There is no timeline for when the woman-owned business will open. Many neighbors in the Riva area are upset citing reduced property vales, gambling bringing in more crime, over crowding the streets, and parking. Perhaps legitimate concerns, but I believe (and someone correct me if I am wrong) that a sports betting facility is more akin to a sports bar on steroids than a casino. Lots of monitors, drinks, watching games and the addition of betting on the games. Stay tuned, we’ll know more on the 15th.

The City of Annapolis is celebrating. Mayor Buckley, DPW Head David Jarrell, and Whiting-Turner celebrated topping of the Hillman Garage. Topping is the end of the vertical build meaning all the concrete and slabs are in place and now the work moves onto finishing the project–electric, elevators, signage, exterior work, landscaping, etc. The better news is that the project is still on schedule to complete in June of this year. The Mayor told me a several weeks ago that the project was actually ahead of schedule, but did not want to go public with that as there are always things that come up. Fingers crossed!

And in other Annapolis news, the City has just ordered 2 new electric transit buses. They are being made in California by Chinese automaker BYD. According to the City, they will be delivered in the spring or early summer of 2024. The buses can get up to 158 miles per charge and according the manufacturer, the cost is in the $400 to $450K range. We asked the City for a contract amount and they are trying to find it for me. So now we have electric ferries and electric buses on the horizon.

Some great news for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has just delivered the first of 12 monthly large-scale meat donations. Meat is particularly challenging for food banks as it is perishable and generally needs to be purchased. With COVID dollars drawing to a close and food prices on the rise, the donation came at a critical time. CEO Leah Paley said it was a “transformational gift.” So there is meat coming for the next eleven months. And how much meat you may ask? Well, this truck had 648 boxes of ground beef, 540 boxes of pork roast, and 54 whole turkeys. This is awesome news!

Get on over to the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park for a new exhibit sometime before March 19th. Local artist Lisa Masson has a new exhibit called Waters Edge with photographs all inspired by living on and sailing in the Bay. Lisa is a WONDERFUL photographer and this exhibit is stunning. And if you were thinking about the Oyster Roast and Sock Burning…think of something else to do because this is sold out!

Did you catch Canines and Crosstreks on Friday? Did you check out the post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net ? We met Cyrus, a distinguished pure-bred Maltese. And make sure you tune into the DNB on Fridays at noon, we’ll have all the info on how to adopt our weekly guest or any of the other fine animals at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Speaking of Pods, I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Tim and Toni from Geeks on God and People Builders Consulting–they’re both doing AMAZING work! Up next.. pretty sure it is Fairway Mortgage!

