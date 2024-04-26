April 26, 2024
League of Women Voters Publish Voting Guide

The League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County (LWVAAC) announced the Voters’ Guide for the 2024 Maryland Primary Election is now available on the League’s interactive website VOTE411.org

“Election information a voter needs is at their fingertips on VOTE411,” says LWVAAC President Amanda SubbaRao. Moreover, voting information is personalized for each VOTE411 user based on the address they enter on the VOTE411 website. Resources include registration instructions, ballot information, candidate responses to select questions, candidate forums, voting districts and assigned polling locations.

All candidates who appear on the primary election ballot were invited to respond to questions about important current issues and to provide links to their campaign information. If a candidate’s information does not appear, it is because the candidate did not respond to the League’s invitation. 

VOTE411 users may download and print their information. The website does not save addresses or other personal information. When deciding between several candidates, VOTE411 users may opt to compare them, side by side on the screen, and then create a personalized ballot to be used later as a reference when voting.  

The League has also prepared a county-specific voters’ guide, which may be downloaded from the LWVAAC website. Print copies will be available to the public at an Anne Arundel County public library starting mid-April.  The League has a limited number of print copies available for Anne Arundel County voters who cannot access the Guide online or visit a local library. Please submit a request to include your name and mailing address to: [email protected] or 443-672-8270. 

The Voters’ Guide is provided as a public service through the LWVAAC’s Education Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. For donations to the League’s Education Fund, see https://www.lwvaacmd.org/efdonation.  

