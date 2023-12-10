December 24, 2023
10 Hospice Professionals Complete Innovative Professional Program

Two social workers, three chaplains and five registered nurses are being celebrated for completing an innovative professional program pioneered by Hospice of the Chesapeake. 

The Clinical Ladder program, launched in early 2023, recognizes team members for their clinical expertise, professional and educational achievements, and contributions to the hospice team as well as the full organization. The inaugural year awardees and their achievement levels are Abbey Blick, Nursing Level 3; Karen Crosby, Nursing Level 3; Nancy Deal, Nursing Level 2; Cindy Ferciot, Nursing Level 2; Britney Gilliland, Nursing Level 2; Amanda Lindsey, Social Work Level 2; Aleece Sewell, Social Work Level 3; Renee Norwood, Chaplain Level 2; Annie Smith, Chaplain Level 2; and Sara Swinson, Chaplain Level 2.

Participants in this self-propelled program control how they live the not-for-profit’s core values of courage, excellence, empowerment, and service with a focus on their own career progression and advancement. Not only are they rewarded with bonuses and other incentives, but they inspire everyone around them. Most importantly, they ensure patients and families have meaningful experiences every day.

“The Clinical Ladder program is a way for nurses, social workers and spiritual care providers to grow within their professional practice, especially from a community health perspective,” Director of Education and Emergency Management Elisabeth Smith, MS, BSN, RN, CHPN, said. “We also see it as a valuable tool to keep and recruit the best hospice care professionals by rewarding them for that growth.”

The Clinical Ladder initiative at Hospice of the Chesapeake was created and continues to be supported by The Jim & Linda Humphrey Foundation Fund with a focus on professional development for hospice and palliative care professionals.

