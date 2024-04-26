April 26, 2024
Local News

There’s a New Chicken in Town Thanks to Annapolis High

Building on their notable contribution to local murals at the homeless shelter last year, Annapolis High School students engaged in a unique and spirited project that again spotlights their artistic flair and commitment to the community. This year, the students have created a decorative chicken statue, a notable symbol seen throughout the city, to be donated to the Busch Library on West Street.

The inception of this project was inspired by a generous donation from the original creator of these iconic city sculptures, who provided a blank chicken statue—ordinarily valued at around $2,000—after learning about the students’ previous mural project. Motivated by this gesture, the art students designed the statue with a theme celebrating their favorite classic children’s books.

The project is entirely student-led and facilitated by Jessica Jackman, the school’s Visual Arts Educator, includes pupils from diverse backgrounds coming together to brainstorm the theme, decide on the design approach, and execute the artwork. The class includes students from various walks of life—Hispanic students, LGBTQ students, a student with autism, an International Baccalaureate (IB) student, a Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) student enrolled in a regular art class, and others who frequently face academic challenges alongside those who do not.

This eclectic mix of students, who rarely interact outside the art classroom due to their differing social circles, found common ground and a sense of unity through this project. Each participant selected a childhood book that resonated personally, which fostered an unexpected bonding over shared stories and memories tied to these literary works.

The collaborative effort reflects the students’ artistic talents and teamwork and highlights their ability to connect across diverse backgrounds through the power of art and storytelling.

This project has added a meaningful piece to the Annapolis community’s public art, serving as an educational inspiration and a testament to the creativity and inclusivity fostered at Annapolis High School.

Boatyard Bar & Grill Named Top Venue for Shell Recycling Alliance for 2024

