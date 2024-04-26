April 26, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Annapolis Subaru Shares The Love to the Tune of $75,000 for Ulman Foundation

Subaru of America, Inc. has announced impressive results for its 2023 Share the Love Event. Total contributions reached $31.6 million, far surpassing Subaru’s annual donation goals. Since the event’s inception in 2008, Subaru has cumulatively donated $288 million to various charities.

Throughout the 2023 event, from November 16, 2023, to January 2, 2024, locally-owned Annapolis Subaru pledged $450 for each new vehicle purchased or leased, benefiting their Hometown Charity– the Ulman Foundation which offers support to young adults dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

This donation underscores Annapolis Subaru’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and support, which is reflective of their broader corporate philosophy of being “More Than a Car Dealer.”

Cumulatively, Annapolis Subaru has donated more than $400,000 to hometown charity partners over ten years! Billy Sadtlker, the General Manager of Annapolis Subaru, summed it: “We are confident this donation to Ulman will benefit many young adults navigating their cancer treatment and aftermath.” Subaru of America contributed $250 per vehicle sold or leased during the period, and Annapolis Subaru added an additional $150, bringing the total to $400 per vehicle. Additionally, for every oil and filter change during the period, Annapolis Subaru contributed an additional $5.00.

Kimberly Weiner of the Ulman Foundation was thrilled at the announcement, “this is amazing, and with a donation like this, we will be able to do so much for the young cancer patients right here in the community.”

Jeff Walters, President and COO of Subaru of America, Inc., expressed gratitude towards the company’s retailers and customers, stating, “Our commitment to community is about making a meaningful difference. This year’s record donations affirm that Subaru is truly More Than a Car Company, thanks to the shared values and tremendous support of our retailers and customers.”

