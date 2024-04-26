April 26, 2024
Annapolis, US 58 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
There’s a New Chicken in Town Thanks to Annapolis High Boatyard Bar & Grill Named Top Venue for Shell Recycling Alliance for 2024 The Actual Ways Training Programs Boost Employee Productivity and Retention Rates League of Women Voters Publish Voting Guide Annapolis Subaru Shares The Love to the Tune of $75,000 for Ulman Foundation
Local News

Boatyard Bar & Grill Named Top Venue for Shell Recycling Alliance for 2024

The Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) has recognized Boatyard Bar & Grill in Annapolis, MD, as one of the top contributors to its Shell Recycling Alliance for 2024. The local establishment contributed 846 bushels of oyster shells to the program, playing a crucial role in the Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.

The Shell Recycling Alliance is instrumental in providing natural materials necessary to rebuild oyster reefs, a fundamental aspect of maintaining the bay’s ecological health. Tommy Price, ORP’s Shell Recycling Manager, highlighted the collective effort, noting, “Thanks to the committed efforts of nearly 200 businesses, our Shell Recycling Alliance recovered approximately 29,000 bushels in the past year.”

Oyster shells collected through the program are vital for creating habitats for juvenile oysters, with each half-shell potentially becoming a home for over ten spat. These efforts contribute significantly to the health of the Bay, improving water quality and providing essential habitats for various marine species. The recycled shells are processed and then populated with spat at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Horn Point Laboratory Oyster Hatchery, before being planted in designated areas across the bay.

Boatyard Bar & Grill’s contribution to the ORP underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability and supports the broader goals of the nation’s largest shell recycling program. The program has restored more than 11.5 billion oysters across 3,000 acres in Maryland. For more information about the impact of these efforts, visit oysterrecovery.org.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

The Actual Ways Training Programs Boost Employee Productivity and Retention Rates

 Next Article

There’s a New Chicken in Town Thanks to Annapolis High

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Caliente

Caliente Grill

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu