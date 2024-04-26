Boatyard Bar & Grill Named Top Venue for Shell Recycling Alliance for 2024

The Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) has recognized Boatyard Bar & Grill in Annapolis, MD, as one of the top contributors to its Shell Recycling Alliance for 2024. The local establishment contributed 846 bushels of oyster shells to the program, playing a crucial role in the Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.

The Shell Recycling Alliance is instrumental in providing natural materials necessary to rebuild oyster reefs, a fundamental aspect of maintaining the bay’s ecological health. Tommy Price, ORP’s Shell Recycling Manager, highlighted the collective effort, noting, “Thanks to the committed efforts of nearly 200 businesses, our Shell Recycling Alliance recovered approximately 29,000 bushels in the past year.”

Oyster shells collected through the program are vital for creating habitats for juvenile oysters, with each half-shell potentially becoming a home for over ten spat. These efforts contribute significantly to the health of the Bay, improving water quality and providing essential habitats for various marine species. The recycled shells are processed and then populated with spat at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Horn Point Laboratory Oyster Hatchery, before being planted in designated areas across the bay.

Boatyard Bar & Grill’s contribution to the ORP underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability and supports the broader goals of the nation’s largest shell recycling program. The program has restored more than 11.5 billion oysters across 3,000 acres in Maryland. For more information about the impact of these efforts, visit oysterrecovery.org.

