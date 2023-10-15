November 3-12: Art Between The Creeks

Local artists of Art Between the Creeks will host an opening reception for the public for its spring show from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, November 3rd, at Backyard Boats. In classic Eastport fashion, guests will arrive in attire ranging from “just sanded my boat” jeans to “date night” outfits and everything in between. All are welcome to this free party, where you may shop for artwork and boats in the same space.

More than twenty local artists will exhibit their work in the 2023 Fall Show titled “Southside of the Moon” Artists include Cindy Fletcher-Holden, John Bildahl, Mike Brown, Jason Duden, Lorraine Ellerson, Keith Fletcher, Dimitri Fotos, Merrilyne Hendrickson, Channing Houston, Jeff Huntington, Leonard Koscianaski, Kendyl Lawson, Charles Lawrence, Juliana Phung, Eric Roberge, Camilla Schwarz, Matt Stone, Sandy Travis-Bildahl, Sigrid Trumpy, Laurie Nolan, Neil Harpe, Jeff Halpern, and Molly Winans.

Art Between the Creeks was founded to showcase non-traditional, local art: the kind of artwork you won’t find on Main Street Annapolis. Guests can expect photography, paintings, drawings, prints, and mixed media work for sale. They can also expect beverages and snacks.

Cindy Fletcher-Holden, co-founder of Art Between the Creeks, says, “When people come to one of our opening receptions for the first time, they always say to me, ‘Wow! What a cool space!’ When we created Art Between the Creeks, I thought it was a one-off event. I’m as surprised as anyone that our small art show has grown into a biannual show 20 years later, with hundreds of people looking at artwork. It’s the best party in town!”

The public is encouraged to attend the party but also to see the art in the daylight in the historic Backyard Boats warehouse. The “Southside of the Moon” show will be on display from opening day, November 3rd, through November 12th. Exhibit hours are 10 am to 6 pm. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays!

For more information, visit Art Between the Creeks on Facebook.

