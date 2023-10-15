October 15, 2023

Annapolis Fire Department K-9s Get New Vests

PHOTO: L-R Jackson, Romy, Milly, and Maddy

Annapolis Fire Marshal’s Office K9s Jackson, Maddy, Milly, and Ronny have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. 

K9 Jackson’s vest was sponsored by George Trever of Albuquerque, NM, and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. K9 Maddy’s vest was sponsored by Denise Nading of Anchorage, AK, and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Mel Nading Pilot of Helo 1”. K9 Milly’s vest was sponsored by the National Police Association and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”. K9 Ronny’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Jay”. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified. 

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,289 vests to K9s in all 50 states at $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Previous Article

November 3-12: Art Between The Creeks

