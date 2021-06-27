Peralta’s Strong Start Leads Ghost Crabs (Baysox) to 8-2 Victory

On Copa Day at Prince George’s Stadium, the Chesapeake Ghost Crabs, regularly known as the Bowie Baysox, finished out their series against New Hampshire with an 8-2 victory. The Ghost Crabs took an early two run lead in the first, a lead they never surrendered.

Patrick Dorrian’s RBI double in the first got the scoring started, and Robert Neustrom hit an RBI single to add to the early lead.

Toby Welk hit a solo homer to left in the third, his second in Double-A and fourth overall this season. The Fisher Cats got on the board in the fifth with an RBI single from Brock Lundquist. Dorrian responded with a two-run shot to right center in the fifth.

Johnny Rizer also picked up an RBI single in the fifth. New Hampshire loaded the bases in the eighth and scored a run on a walk. Chesapeake took advantage of a throwing error in the eighth as Alexis Torres singled and drove home two runs.

Dorrian led the Ghost Crabs offensively with a 3-for-4 game including three RBI. Neustrom and Cadyn Grenier also had multi-hit games, Neustrom went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Grenier went 2-for-4. Chesapeake finished with 11 hits while the Cats were held to three.

Ofelky Peralta started on the mound and went 5.2 innings. He allowed two hits, one run and one walk while striking out five. He improved to 4-0 on the season. Steven Klimek, Nick Vespi, Diogenes Almengo, and Felix Bautista finished the game out of the bullpen.

With the win, the Ghost Crabs improve to 29-17. Chesapeake travels to Akron for a six-game series before returning home Tuesday, July 6 at 6:35 for a six-game series vs the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports