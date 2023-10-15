Comptroller Lierman to Launch Tool to Connect Residents to Services

The Comptroller’s Office is launching a new online tool that allows the public – from individual residents and community leaders to members of the media and government officials – to sign up for regular agency updates.

As Comptroller Brooke Lierman outlined in the Transition Report, released earlier this year, a key goal of the Comptroller’s Office is to build active partnerships with community leaders, small businesses, and Maryland residents, ensuring the agency is accessible to everyone and increasing transparency around data and the decision-making process.

When signing up for the online listserv, stakeholders and partners will be able to select specific topics of interest, including:

Board of Public Works/State Procurement

Budget and Economy

Cannabis

Environment/Climate Resilience

Get Involved

Job Opportunities

Legislation/Regulations

State Retirement and Pension

Taxes

Unclaimed Property

Interested residents are encouraged to learn about new programs and initiatives, upcoming events, or opportunities to get involved with the agency by signing up at this link.

Those currently receiving updates from the Office of the Comptroller are strongly urged to sign up for the newsletter at the link above before October 27th, after which all notifications and updates from the agency will be transmitted through our new online engagement portal.

For tax-related questions or concerns, please email [email protected].

