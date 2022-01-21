SPHS Students Partner with BARCS to Help Maryland Shelter Animals

Severna Park High School seniors, Theresa Bragg and Sara Mahmud, recently led a group of leadership signature students at SPHS, raising money and awareness for the biggest animal shelters in Maryland.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is Maryland’s largest animal shelter. They hold the most animals in Maryland and on average accept 30 animals per day. Through the students’ project goals, they aimed to better the lives of the animals, helping them, until they can find their forever home.

The purpose of this project was to raise awareness, supplies, and donations to the BARCS organization. The Falcons were able to exceed their goals of raising $150 in donations, shipping 20+ items from their Amazon Wishlist to the facility, and creating blankets and toys for the shelter animals.

Bragg’s and Mahmud’s leadership students helped in completing the goals by attending meetings where they worked on social media posts and handmade toys and blankets that were of great use to the shelter. They hope to continue their project through future leaders in the Severna Park High School Leadership Institute.

