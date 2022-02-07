Governor’s New Autism Community Initiative to Hold Listening Tour

The Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives today announced a listening tour webinar series, “The State of Autism,” to engage and learn from stakeholders as the office seeks to build a strategic plan for Maryland. The first meeting will be held on Feb. 8 via Zoom.

“Autism is a complex developmental disorder that has a very active community of concerned citizens,” said Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Executive Director Steven McAdams. “As we seek to provide better resources for the community, it is important for us to listen and take stock of what is needed.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Maryland Autism Coordinator Katie Gandy will host the inaugural town hall meeting in coordination with the Howard County Autism Society. Follow the link to register in advance. Subsequent meetings will follow in each county until May.

“We are looking forward to hearing from autistic self-advocates, parents, caregivers, educators, therapists and related service providers, as well as businesses and community members who are all active in Maryland’s autism community,” Gandy said. “These listening sessions are essential to creating the framework of a proactive strategic plan to address real-time concerns of the community.”

Dates and times of the webinars are as follows:

Howard County, Feb. 8

Baltimore County, Feb. 10

Carroll County, Feb. 17

Baltimore City, Feb. 22

Allegany County, Feb. 24

Harford County, Mar. 3

St. Mary’s County, Mar. 8

Anne Arundel County, Mar. 10

Cecil County, Mar. 14

Somerset County, Mar. 18

Charles County, Mar. 21

Kent County, Mar. 24

Talbot County, Mar. 28

Dorchester County, Mar. 31

Montgomery County, Apr. 5

Washington County, Apr. 7

Calvert County, Apr. 12

Frederick County, Apr. 14

Prince George’s County, Apr. 19

Wicomico County, Apr. 21

Caroline County, Apr. 26

Garrett County, Apr. 28

Queen Anne’s County, May 3

Worcester County, May 5

