December 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Yoga and Nature Featured in Chesapeake Life Center’s Grief Workshops Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming Historic Annapolis Receives Highest Recognition from American Alliance of Museums TONIGHT: Girls’ Night Out at Homestead Gardens Daily News Brief | December 13, 2023
Local News

Yoga and Nature Featured in Chesapeake Life Center’s Grief Workshops

From spending time with nature to learning mindful movement techniques, Chesapeake Life Center offers creative programs for adults to find a path to healing from grief.

  • Grief and Movement — Movement has long been used to help those who are grieving cope with the impact of the loss. This workshop will use aspects of yoga including gentle stretching, breathwork and mindful walking. It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 17, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.
  • Nature Informed Therapy 4-Week Workshop — Nature has a great power to heal us emotionally, and research backs this up. Time spent in natural settings can lower stress hormones, reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, and offer many other benefits. This four-week support group series will include immersive walks in nature, time spent focusing on the cycle of the seasons, and working with natural objects to both contain and express the grief experience. It will meet from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 to 28, at Lake Artemesia Natural Area, 8200 55th Ave., College Park, Maryland. The cost for the series is $40.

Registration is required for both programs and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu