Yoga and Nature Featured in Chesapeake Life Center’s Grief Workshops

Grief and Movement — Movement has long been used to help those who are grieving cope with the impact of the loss. This workshop will use aspects of yoga including gentle stretching, breathwork and mindful walking. It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 17, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

Nature Informed Therapy 4-Week Workshop — Nature has a great power to heal us emotionally, and research backs this up. Time spent in natural settings can lower stress hormones, reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, and offer many other benefits. This four-week support group series will include immersive walks in nature, time spent focusing on the cycle of the seasons, and working with natural objects to both contain and express the grief experience. It will meet from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 to 28, at Lake Artemesia Natural Area, 8200 55th Ave., College Park, Maryland. The cost for the series is $40.

Registration is required for both programs and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

