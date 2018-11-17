“Herrmann
BONUS PODCAST: The Commissioning of the USS Sioux City

| November 17, 2018
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

This morning we had the honor of attending the commissioning of the USS Sioux City in Annapolis at the US Naval Academy.  This episode is the entire ceremony (we have edited out any extended pauses or delays). More images will posted later!

Music followed by the announcement of the platform guests.

Welcome

  • Arrival Honors with a 19 Gun Salute for Senator Joni Ernst (IA)
  • Advancement of the Colors
  • National Anthem
  • Retiring of the Colors
  • Invocation (CAPT Luther Alexander (Ret))
  • Welcome (VADM Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Superintendent USNA)

Remarks

  • Ms Stephanie Hill (Northrop Grumman)
  • RADM John Neagley (Program Exec. Officer, Unmanned Small Combatants)
  • Hon. Gavin Buckley (Mayor of Annapolis)
  • Hon. Bob Scott (Mayor of Sioux City)
  • Hon. Thomas Modly (Undersecretary of Navy)
  • ADM John Richardson (Chief of Naval Operations)
  • Hon. Joni Ernst (US Senator, Iowa)

Placing USS Sioux City in commission (ADM Richardson)

Assuming Command of the USS Sioux City (CDR James Malone)

Setting the First Watch (Hon. Bob Scott, LTJG Michael Klooster)

Manning the ship and bringing her to life (Mrs. Mary Winnefeld, Sponsor)

Reporting For Duty (CDR James Malone)

Breaking the flag of the CNO

Commanding Officer Remarks (CDR James Malone)

Benediction

Departure of platform guests

