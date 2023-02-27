Daily News Brief | February 27, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A tragic crash in South County claims one life. Angelo Harrod was sentenced to life in prison for killing Midshipman’s mother. The City is getting ready for the St. Patrick’s celebrations this weekend. We learned that the band Dublin 5 will be calling it quits. The final Winer Lecture Series is this Thursday at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Governor Moore kept a promise–there’s a new puppy in Government House. And we played with four adoptable puppies at the Anne Arundel County SPCA on Friday when we did that hot mess of canines and Crosstreks– they are love bugs– and you really should go adopt one of them now.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, February 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Man, what a great weekend.. a little snow action (I would have liked more), but a spectacular Sunday to be out and about. I hope you enjoyed it! Alright, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Catching up a bit from last week as we needed to get more information, on Thursday, there was a terrible crash at Solomons Island Road and Birdsville Road. A large dump truck was traveling north when a pick-up truck took a left in front of it from Birdsville Road. The dump truck hit the pick-up spinning it into the other lane where a Hyundai struck it. The dump truck lost control, flipped over, and caught fire..the driver was killed. The driver of the pick-up was flown to shock-trauma with serious injuries, and the driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.

Angelo Harrod, the man found guilty of killing Michelle Cummings, the mother of a midshipman who was shot while on the patio at the Graduate Hotel, was sentenced to life with no chance of parole. Judge Pamela Alban actually sentenced him to more than the guidelines recommend based on his prior criminal history. Harrod’s attorney said he plans to appeal the case and seek a different sentence.

This weekend is the big one for Annapolis. We celebrate St.Paddy’s. It kicks off on Friday with the Hooley at City Dock–I believe that is sold out at this point. Saturday is an all-day music fest at City Dock called Shamrock the Dock–this will run from noon to 10 pm, and tickets are available at naptownevents.com . And Sunday is the City’s largest parade to celebrate the Irish. The parade steps off at 1 pm and follows the typical parade route. And after that, Shamrock the Dock continues until 9 pm, and it is free and open to the public for all ages! And some rather sad news over the weekend, local Irish rockers Dublin 5–(born as The Rovers before they were threatened with a lawsuit from The Irish Rovers and changed their name to Dublin 5) have announced that after their shows at Shamrock the Dock, they are calling it quits. Really disappointing because Ray, Jenn, Kevin, Jim, and Gary always brought the fun, and they are SUCH a great band to see live! I will definitely miss them!

Thursday is your last chance to catch the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park’s Winter Lecture Series. Online or in person, it gets underway Thursday at 7 pm, and for the final one–Sea Turtles and their Hunters in the Caribbean. And also, the museum finally broke ground on its new pavilion at the park campus. Will be an amazing September Sunset Concert Series this year!

A quick hit on some statewide politics. While most politicians rarely keep promises once elected, Governor Moore has kept one big one! Tucker was picked up from the Maryland SPCA over the weekend and will join the Moore Family in Government House as the Fist Puppy of Maryland. Moore promised his kids a dog, and he came through. Tucker is a 5-month-old grey shih-tzu poodle mix and is cute as hell.

Speaking of puppies and cute as hell–while our canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday was a hot mess…it was for a good reason. We had puppies–Odie, Boston, Juni, and Luna were SO cute and are looking for their forever homes! DO check out the photos and video on our Friday article–you can use the search feature on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and put in Odie–it will come right up! And if you can give them a home–PLEASE do!

Ann Alsina is back with your Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

