February 7, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Legal Weed in Maryland? New Courses at AACPS. Book Festival Returns to Key School

Today…

Delegate Clippinger has introduced a bill that may see legalized recreational marijuana use on the ballot in November. Anne Arundel County Public Schools have added two classes- African American History, and American LGBTQ+ History. Key School is bringing back the Annapolis Book Festival in person again. Some pod news and a regional one you need to check out from Kara McGuirk Allison and her Platform Media called Arson!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is not here today with your Monday Money Report and she may be here tomorrow–if not, she’ll be back next Monday!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, February 7th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Guess who’s back? Again, thanks to Elizabeth for filling in…’twas a long weekend away without internet or cell phones in Sanibel. So, in theory, I should be rested and relaxed… right? Well, it IS Monday and there is some news, so let’s get into it..shall we?

This is interesting. Delegate Clippinger from Baltimore has introduced a bill that may see the legalization of recreational marijuana use for adults. And there is a companion bill in the Senate. It would go to a referendum on the ballot, but this bill lays out the framework which will include automatic expungement for anyone with a single conviction for simple possession. Also, anyone currently jailed on a cannabis charge would automatically get a chance to be re-sentenced. And there is a fund that would help certain people get in business–mostly those that may have been adversely affected by prior laws–but will offer educational programs at HBCUs, business incubators, and more. Also seems like Speaker Adrienne Jones is on board as well. So. we MIGHT see this (or something similar) on the ballot come November!

Anne Arundel County Schools have approved two new curricula. Students will now have the option of taking two electives on African American History and American LGBTQ+ history. It will not be offered until the 2023-2-24 school year. The African American course will focus on social, political, and economic aspects beginning in the 17th century. Similarly, the LGBTQ+ course will focus on the “sociopolitical aspects of LGBTQ+ history as an avenue to apply disciplinary literacy skills”–not exactly sure what that word jumble means…but this is good news. And kudos to South River junior Jaden Farris who initiated the LGBTQ+ course.

Not the county schools, but The Key School. They will be hosting the Annapolis Book Festival again this year and it will be returning in person. The date– April 9th. It is a free event on the Key campus and is truly an incredible experience for those who love to read! Authors, speakers, panels, discussions, and workshops abound. Again, April 9th!

And finally– hope you caught a few podcasts the Naval Academy Museum was on Saturday and I can’t wait to check out that 3D Exhibit. Up next weekend on the Local Business Spotlight is October Contracting–right here in Eastport. And we also dropped a bonus pod with Janell Burgoyne who is the Chief Risk Officer at SECU–really interesting how banks are keeping our money safe and what they are worried about. And not one of ours, but I am 5/7 through a series, of regional interests, called simply… Arson. Kara McGuirk Allison who IS local and worked on Hidden Brain for years with NPR produced it and it is fascinating about a serial arsonist in DC, Virginia, and Maryland. Supposedly the biggest serial arsonist ever–she is talking with all the folks that investigated it and how they tracked him down. Really interesting… so check that out!

OK, that's it for the news

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina will not be here today with your Monday Money Report…but there is a chance she will be here tomorrow with your Tuesday Money Report…or she may be back next Monday. Anyhow, she’s taking today off! But of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

