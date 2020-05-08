Retail bloodbath continues, Annapolis Nordstrom to close July 15, 2020

In a significant blow to the local retail scene, we have learned that the Nordstrom location in Annapolis will be permanently closed on July 15, 2020. Currently the store is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the department store said that they would be closing 16 of their full-line stores and unfortunately, the store at Westfield Annapolis is included in the list. The company began notifying employees on Thursday, May 7th.

The Company says it is making the move to strengthen its business for the long-term and will take non-cash impairment charges connected to the closings.

Zach Eichman, SVP for Communication at Westfield Annapolis referred all inquiries to Nordstrom in Seattle.

“We’ve been investing in our digital and physical capabilities to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities in serving customers,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer said in a statement. “More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed. Our market strategy helps with both, bringing inventory closer to where customers live and work, allowing us to use our stores as fulfillment centers to get products to customers faster, and connecting digital and physical experiences with services like curbside pickup and returns.”

It is unknown if the store will re-open (if allowed) prior to July 15th. The fate of other Nordstrom stores nearby in Bethesda and Columbia is unknown at this time. Their subsidiary, Nordstrom Rack (located in the Annapolis Harbour Center) will remain open.

Annapolis has seen the demise of many larger stores and restaurants over the past year including Sears, Brooks Brothers, Chuy’s, Brio Tuscan Grille, Macaroni Grill, and Modell’s.

