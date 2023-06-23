Daily News Brief | June 23, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A major drug investigation in Anne Arundel results in the County’s largest cocaine seizure and arrest of ten including a regional kingpin. There is an energy summit coming upon at BWI presented by the Caucus of African American Leaders. The Capital has a searing expose on Animal Control drugging aggressive dogs to boost adoption rates. And events, Eastport a Ropckin’ is Saturday and use the code EOAEAR to save $5 on tickets. Other events include Dinner Under The Stars, RAAM bicycle racers coming into City Dock, and a special fundraiser on Sunday at Caliente Grill for the families of the three men slain in the mass shooting earlier this month. And of course, some podcast news for you as well!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Buddy!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 23rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Last night I was up at the Casino for the tribute to leadership and graduation for the latest class at Leadership Anne Arundel. Congrats to them all and especially to April Nyman from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Janice Hayes-Williams from OUr Legacy Tours and a hurricane you don’t want to mess with, and Jon Korin who founded BikeAAA–who were given the Excellence in Leadership and Distinguished Graduate Awards respectively. A fun night. But now it is the morning, and we have some news and events, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Anthony Brown, Maryland’s Attorney General, announced the arrest of ten people in what he called the largest cocaine recovery in Anne Arundel County. The investigation was led by the Anne Arundel County Police earlier this year and culminated in several search warrants that yielded 18 kilos of cocaine, 400 grams of heroin, 360 grams of fentanyl, and 67 pounds of cannabis. They also got 21 firearms. This is real-life Miami Vice-type drug running. Of the ten suspects, the man identified as the kingpin was from Glen Burnie. The remainder were from Glen Burnie, Severn, or Baltimore City.

The Caucus of African American Leaders will host an Energy Summit up at the BWI Westin on June 30th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will bring politicians, non-profits, community leaders, activists, and industry leaders to focus on sustainable energy practices. Speakers include Congressman Justin Pearson from Tennessee, Maryland State Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegate Shaneka Henson, County Exec Steuart Pittman, Council Chair Pete Smith, Patuxent Riverkeeper Fred Tutman, and more. It is free, but they need you to register, and we have a link at eyeonannapolis.net

This is too big of a story to go into too much detail, but Dana Munro from The Capital has a blistering expose on Anne Arundel Animal Control. Speaking with former employees and former veterinarians, The Capital has learned that to keep the euthanasia numbers down and the adoption numbers up, the Agency Administrator, who has been on the job for more than a decade, was pressuring employees to medicate aggressive dogs and cats so they would be adopted. The issue was that many went to unsuspecting pet owners, unaware of the medication. An interesting tidbit I picked up in the piece was that it is a black mark against the agency if they euthanize an animal. But if the pet owner requests it, it is okay–so when a formerly calm, now aggressive animal is returned, it is on the owner and not the agency. The piece did not say what any ramifications might be–if any. Definitely worth a read, and a great job by Dana Munro.

OK, tomorrow is Eastport a Rockin’, and you can get tickets at eastportarockin.com for $30–that is a $10 savings over the gate price. But to save even more, use the code EOAEAR when you check out and save $5 on every General Admission ticket. Thirty-plus bands, lots of food and drink, and a great time is always guaranteed.

Also, on Saturday, it is Dinner Under the Stars on West Street from 5 pm to 10 pm–always a fun time.

And RAAM or Race Across America–the most grueling bike race is scheduled to finish at City Dock this coming week. So if you are down there, stop by and cheer these guys and gals on who have been riding their bikes across America for the past week to ten days–they started in Oceanside, California.

And the last event you need to know about is Sunday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm at Caliente Grill. It is a community fundraiser for the families that saw three of their loved ones shot to death earlier this month. Enjoy some good food (a portion of proceeds will be donated) and drink, support the families, and contribute to their immediate needs. Donations are being filtered through the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, so they are tax-deductible. I hope to see you there!

And that’s it for events; now we have to start to wrap it all up for you. Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Buddy, a very timid basenji mix..after all, it is stressful at the SPCA! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt Buddy–he was a cutie!

And as I mentioned, we have a brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night. If you want to sign up, there is a link in the show notes; if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know too.

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, PYY Marine, who I have been incorrectly calling Pasadena Yacht Yard all week–you’ll hear why when you listen. And next weekend, Cocoa and Pearl!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks, so hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

