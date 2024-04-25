April 25, 2024
Events

Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Showcase ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ at Maryland Hall

Ballet Theatre of Maryland is set to enchant audiences with its rendition of ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ on April 26 and 27 at the Maryland Hall. This family-friendly production, combining well-known ballet scenes with vibrant storybook characters, marks the grand finale of the company’s 2023-2024 season.

Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch expressed her enthusiasm for the performance, “The familiar story of Sleeping Beauty makes it an incredible vehicle for the excellence and precision of classical dance. At every step of the story—whether it’s the Lilac Fairy subverting Carabosse’s wicked curse, Princess Aurora meeting her suitors and pricking her finger on a spindle, or Prince Florimund awakening her with true love’s kiss—audience members will enjoy the grace and majesty of Petipa’s choreography.”

‘Sleeping Beauty’, first staged in St. Petersburg in 1890, has a rich international heritage. Combining Marius Petipa’s choreography and Tchaikovsky’s celebrated score, this ballet has captivated audiences worldwide with its blend of French elegance and Russian grandeur.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s production promises to honor these traditions and iconic moments. From the fairy blessings at Aurora’s christening to the Rose Adagio at her 16th birthday and the cameo appearances of characters like Puss in Boots and Little Red Riding Hood in the final act, this rendition of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ brings the classic fairytale to life.

The performances are scheduled for April 26 at 7:30 PM and April 27 at 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM. In-person tickets, with special discounts for seniors, military, students, and children, are currently available for purchase. Virtual audience tickets are priced at $33 per household. To buy tickets or for more information, visit balletmaryland.org.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland emphasizes that tickets should only be purchased through their official website or Eventbrite.com, and they cannot be held accountable for tickets bought via unauthorized third parties.

