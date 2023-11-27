AMFM Presents &The Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell

AMFM has announced that tickets are now on sale for their first show of 2024, A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, in partnership with The Songbird Collective. The show will take place on Sunday, January 28, from 12 to 3 pm

at Rams Head On Stage.

Featured performers in this all-ages matinee include:

Naptown Girl Crush (with PJ Thomas, Carolyn Krohn & Tambo)

Laura Brino

Danah Denice

Jeanette Lynn

Meg Murray

Angie Miller

L Rodgers

Jenn Byrne

Daphne Eckman

Carly Winter

Madisun Bailey

Aidan Ewald

Bryan Ewald

Unified Jazz Ensemble

Dan Haas

Tickets are $28.50 per person. Click here to get yours!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

