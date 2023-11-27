AMFM Presents &The Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell

AMFM has announced that tickets are now on sale for their first show of 2024, A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, in partnership with The Songbird Collective. The show will take place on Sunday, January 28, from 12 to 3 pm
at Rams Head On Stage.
Featured performers in this all-ages matinee include:
- Naptown Girl Crush (with PJ Thomas, Carolyn Krohn & Tambo)
- Laura Brino
- Danah Denice
- Jeanette Lynn
- Meg Murray
- Angie Miller
- L Rodgers
- Jenn Byrne
- Daphne Eckman
- Carly Winter
- Madisun Bailey
- Aidan Ewald
- Bryan Ewald
- Unified Jazz Ensemble
- Dan Haas
Tickets are $28.50 per person. Click here to get yours!