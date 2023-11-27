November 27, 2023
AMFM Presents &The Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell

AMFM has announced that tickets are now on sale for their first show of 2024, A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, in partnership with The Songbird Collective.  The show will take place on Sunday, January 28, from 12 to 3 pm
at Rams Head On Stage.

Featured performers in this all-ages matinee include:

  • Naptown Girl Crush (with PJ Thomas, Carolyn Krohn & Tambo)
  • Laura Brino
  • Danah Denice
  • Jeanette Lynn
  • Meg Murray
  • Angie Miller
  • L Rodgers
  • Jenn Byrne
  • Daphne Eckman
  • Carly Winter
  • Madisun Bailey
  • Aidan Ewald
  • Bryan Ewald
  • Unified Jazz Ensemble
  • Dan Haas

Tickets are $28.50 per person.  Click here to get yours!

