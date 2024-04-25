Young Entrepreneurs Set to Shine at Annapolis Children’s Business Fair

You can almost smell the youthful entrepreneurial spirit in the air and Anne Arundel County gets ready for the Annapolis Children’s Business Fair. Scheduled for April 27, 2024, from 1 to 4 pm, the fair will transform the parking lot of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Arnold, into a bustling marketplace, showcasing the business acumen and creativity of children aged 5 to 16.

Originally conceived in Austin, Texas, the Acton Children’s Business Fair has become a global phenomenon, expanding to over 1,400 fairs in 542 cities across 23 countries. The Annapolis event is part of this growing network that has so far fostered the business talents of over 54,000 young entrepreneurs worldwide.

This unique event offers children the chance to experience the world of business firsthand. Participants are responsible for developing a brand, creating a product or service, formulating a marketing strategy, and finally, selling their offerings to real customers in the one-day marketplace. This hands-on approach is designed to inspire and educate children about the basics of entrepreneurship and business management.

The fair is open to individual children or groups, and each business is required to submit a single application. A nominal fee of $25 is charged for each accepted booth, which includes a complimentary T-shirt. Additional shirts are available for purchase.

Adding an element of competition, the event will feature awards in three categories: Most Original Business Idea, Highest Business Potential, and Best Presentation. Winners in each category will receive a $50 prize along with a certificate, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among the young participants.

Organizers of the Annapolis Children’s Business Fair are excited to provide a platform for young minds to explore and express their entrepreneurial talents. They encourage interested participants to review the FAQs and reach out with any questions about the event.

