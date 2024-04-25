Anne Arundel Community Survey Highlights Local Concerns: Economy, Housing, and Crime

A recent survey by Anne Arundel Community College’s Center for the Study of Local Issues (CSLI) reveals significant concerns among county residents about the economy, housing costs, and crime. Conducted from April 5 to April 14, 2024, the survey polled 741 residents, capturing their views on a variety of pressing local and national issues.

Economic Concerns at the Forefront

Residents of Anne Arundel County are increasingly worried about economic issues, with 26% citing the economy as the most pressing concern, closely followed by housing costs at 24%. These issues overshadow the previous dominant concern of crime, which has decreased significantly from 36% last fall to 22% this spring.

Crime and Safety in the Community

While overall crime concerns have decreased, the survey reveals a notable rise in cybercrimes, with 28% of respondents reporting experiences of identity theft or computer-related frauds. The survey also highlighted the importance of personal experience and local news in shaping perceptions of crime, with 59% stating personal experiences as a key information source.

Development and Environmental Issues

The survey also touched on local development and environmental concerns. Only 27% of respondents reported a high awareness of the ongoing revisions to the General Development Plan, which is crucial for future land use and zoning decisions. Environmental issues remain a secondary concern, with mixed reviews on recent initiatives like the plastic bag ban.

Political Landscape and Upcoming Elections

In the political arena, Congressman David Trone currently leads over Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks among likely voters. The survey indicates a potential competitive race for the 3rd Congressional District seat, with State Senator Sarah Elfreth showing a notable lead over other candidates.

Public Opinion on National and International Issues

Residents also expressed their views on national issues, with a significant number concerned about inflation and national economic conditions. On the international front, opinions were divided on U.S. aid to countries like Israel and Ukraine, reflecting a complex landscape of global engagement.

Conclusion

The CSLI survey provides valuable insights into the priorities and concerns of Anne Arundel County residents, offering a snapshot of the issues that may influence upcoming local and national elections. As the community continues to navigate economic, safety, and development challenges, these findings could play a critical role in shaping future policies and political strategies.

Full survey results can be found here!

