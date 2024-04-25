April 25, 2024
Annapolis, US 58 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Showcase ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ at Maryland Hall Anne Arundel Community Survey Highlights Local Concerns: Economy, Housing, and Crime Are There Tournaments Available at Sweepstake Casinos? “Gypsy” Lights Up Classic Theatre of Maryland Through April 28th Tickets On Sale for Maryland Fiesta Latina!
Life In The Area

Anne Arundel Community Survey Highlights Local Concerns: Economy, Housing, and Crime

A recent survey by Anne Arundel Community College’s Center for the Study of Local Issues (CSLI) reveals significant concerns among county residents about the economy, housing costs, and crime. Conducted from April 5 to April 14, 2024, the survey polled 741 residents, capturing their views on a variety of pressing local and national issues.

Economic Concerns at the Forefront

Residents of Anne Arundel County are increasingly worried about economic issues, with 26% citing the economy as the most pressing concern, closely followed by housing costs at 24%. These issues overshadow the previous dominant concern of crime, which has decreased significantly from 36% last fall to 22% this spring.

Crime and Safety in the Community

While overall crime concerns have decreased, the survey reveals a notable rise in cybercrimes, with 28% of respondents reporting experiences of identity theft or computer-related frauds. The survey also highlighted the importance of personal experience and local news in shaping perceptions of crime, with 59% stating personal experiences as a key information source.

Development and Environmental Issues

The survey also touched on local development and environmental concerns. Only 27% of respondents reported a high awareness of the ongoing revisions to the General Development Plan, which is crucial for future land use and zoning decisions. Environmental issues remain a secondary concern, with mixed reviews on recent initiatives like the plastic bag ban.

Political Landscape and Upcoming Elections

In the political arena, Congressman David Trone currently leads over Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks among likely voters. The survey indicates a potential competitive race for the 3rd Congressional District seat, with State Senator Sarah Elfreth showing a notable lead over other candidates.

Public Opinion on National and International Issues

Residents also expressed their views on national issues, with a significant number concerned about inflation and national economic conditions. On the international front, opinions were divided on U.S. aid to countries like Israel and Ukraine, reflecting a complex landscape of global engagement.

Conclusion

The CSLI survey provides valuable insights into the priorities and concerns of Anne Arundel County residents, offering a snapshot of the issues that may influence upcoming local and national elections. As the community continues to navigate economic, safety, and development challenges, these findings could play a critical role in shaping future policies and political strategies.

Full survey results can be found here!

Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Are There Tournaments Available at Sweepstake Casinos?

 Next Article

Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Showcase ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ at Maryland Hall

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Caliente

Caliente Grill

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu