Are video games killing Hollywood?

The digital era has given people so many. Every medium has seen drastic changes throughout the past decade. People are always up for good storytelling and immersion. A typical movie with a generous plot is capable enough to captivate audiences with visuals and sound design alike, but can they truly immerse the audience? Enter videogames. This is one medium that provides literally everything to the audience.

Breaking the boundaries with newer approaches

What once was considered to be a kids’ mainstay, has now grown out to be more popular among adults than ever before. Videogames have broken records set by conventional entertainment mediums, chief among them all being the movies.

Videogames have broken boundaries with the introduction of newer technologies and storytelling options and here’s why:

It’s a communication-based service

What most people don’t realize is the fact that major game publishers don’t just decide to put up a game irrespective of the current trends (and the gamers’ needs). There’s always a line of communication between the developers and the fans of that particular product, or in this case, a genre or a franchise. In the case of movies, though, there’s hardly a connecting link between the pre-production cycle and the audience. According to Betway, a movie director might give the green light to any story based on his or her liking irrespective of the audience’s projected reaction.

Sales do matter

If one even talks about the numbers involved, you might be surprised to learn that movie revenues outside the theater, fall well below videogames. Rockstar Games’ evergreen Grand Theft Auto franchise has broken all kinds of sales records already–110 million copies have been sold to date. Movies cannot do that anymore, not because of the fact that people are less interested in them now, but because the trends have changed and people have moved towards other means of entertainment.

Availability

Movies can now be enjoyed in theaters, on laptops, smartphones, various online streaming websites, and applications. But films cannot be everywhere at all times. While an offline saved movie might do the job in a pinch, storing them can be a problem. But in the case of video games, things tend to differ a lot; storage is not an issue and if you have a game downloaded onto your portable device, you can always hit it to enjoy your time, with a variety of levels to cruise through, the passage of time can now be made easier.

