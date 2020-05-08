May 8, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (VETO, PITTMAN SURPRISED, COURTS READY TO OPEN)
Today…Governor Hogan vetoes the Kirwan Commission bill along with several others keeping true to his word. Anne Arundel County Executive was caught off guard by the relaxing of restrictions. The Maryland courts are planning to open on June 8th. It is Maryland Podcast Month so go find a new podcast. And Symmetry and the Annapolis Towne Center raised more than $20K for AMFM with the Tunes from the Town concert series!
Happy Mother’s Day!
And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
