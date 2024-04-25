Are There Tournaments Available at Sweepstake Casinos?

If you enjoy playing online slot machines, have a competitive streak, and want to win prizes but don’t want to risk losing money, you may want to consider participating in a sweepstakes casino tournament.

The tournaments you can play at today’s sweepstakes casinos typically involve playing online slot machines, and the aim is to get the biggest wins to climb the leaderboard and finish in a paid position.

The types of prizes up for grabs are free sweepstakes coins and even real-world prizes, such as gift vouchers, branded merchandise, the latest electronic gadgets, and even cash prizes.

What are sweepstakes casinos?

Sweepstakes casinos are pretty much the same as regular online casinos, except no deposit is necessary. Instead of using real money, you use what is referred to as a digital currency that only has value on that website.

In other words, no real money gambling is involved, and therefore, there is no risk of losing your hard-earned money, which is why sweepstakes casinos (aka social casinos) have become so popular over the past ten years.

What is the currency used at a sweepstakes casino?

There are many different types of virtual coins you can use to play games on today’s best sweepstakes casinos, which can be called various names, such as:

Free coins

Sweeps coins

Gold coins

Crown coins

Gems

Fortune coins

When you register a new account on any of today’s best sweepstake casinos, you will be given a certain number of free coins that can be used to play any of the games on their website.

Those coins can also be used to take part in slot tournaments, where the aim is to try and finish in a paid position to win a range of fantastic digital and real-world prizes.

You can generally find daily, weekly, and monthly slot tournaments, and when you take part in one, all you have to do is keep hitting the spin button in any of the qualifying tournament slots to climb the leaderboard.

At the end of the event, any prizes you have won will automatically be credited to your account.

What if I run out of sweeps coins?

Almost every sweepstakes casino today will top up your account with free sweeps coins just by contacting the toll-free player support and asking them for more coins to play their games.

You can also get more coins from daily login bonuses just for signing in to your account. Also, don’t forget to check out your email inbox each month because most sites also send out free coins via their newsletters.

Check their socials (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) because they might be running a prize giveaway, raffle or promotional offer, where you can get your hands on more free spins, and don’t forget that purchasing sweepstakes coins is possible using various trusted online payment methods, such as PayPal.

Your coins can be exchanged for prizes, including cash prizes that you can withdraw using your preferred payment method.

The thing to remember about sweepstakes casinos is that the coins used on that site have no monetary value in the real world. They can only be used on that website to play their online slots or any other games they have.

Final thoughts

Sweepstakes casinos are no more popular than ever. They take the risk out of gambling but also give players the opportunity to win a broad range of prizes. They are also great for trying out new strategies that you have perhaps been wanting to try in the real money mode but couldn’t afford to.

You must be at least 18 years old to play at a sweepstakes casino. Today’s best sites are free to join and can easily be accessed in your web browser from any modern Wi-Fi/internet-connected desktop computer or mobile device.

