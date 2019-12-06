“Herrmann
BONUS PODCAST: Holiday shopping woes cured at the Annapolis Towne Centre

| December 06, 2019, 08:02 AM

Rams Head

As they celebrate 10 years, the Annapolis Towne Centre is going full bore for the holiday season!

Come along with us as we pick up some gifts at Scout & Molly’s, South Moon Under and About Faces Day Spa & Salon.

With nearly 30 retail shops, 18 dining options, and 4 fitness and beauty businesses, anyone’s Santa List can be fulfilled!

And speaking of Santa, he has taken up residence in his cottage at the Annapolis Towne Centre and is seeing only the good boys and girls by appointment! He has some parties planned as well and is looking forward to taking photos with your favorite pets as well. Appointments are for your convenience, but walk-ups are also very welcome!

Plenty of free parking is a hallmark of the Annapolis Towne Centre and this holiday, they have added free valet parking with a relaxing valet lounge for you while you wait for your car–thank you Brothers Services Company.

There is a FREE Fire and Ice Festival on December 7th, a Festive Friday on December 13th with sales and discounts throughout the center. And a wonderful Holiday Art Pop Up Shop by the Annapolis Arts Alliance!

You really do need to check it out.  All of the details are available on the Annapolis Towne Centre website; and if you are looking for an appointment with Santa, heres your link!

Please have a listen!

