December 6, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (INFANT HOMICIDE, ARMY-NAVY UNIFORMS, JULEP IS OPEN )

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…A 17 year old mother and HER mother are charged with killing her infant son by an overdose of heroin. Man sentenced to 21 years in prison for accident that killed woman while HE was high on heroin. Navy Football unveiled the Army-Navy uniforms and they are sharp. And Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar is FINALLY open!

It’s Friday so we have a Holiday focused list of things you may want to consider doing this weekend including a Petite Illumination in Eastport, a contest at Homestead Gardens, a Winterfest and Holiday Market in West Annapolis, a Fire & Ice Festival at the Annapolis Towne Centre, the SoFo HoHo Toy Drive, the Jolly Express and a Grab & Go Fundraiser from Bay Village!

And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast