Rotary Club of Annapolis Presents Charting Careers with $80,000

The Rotary Club of Annapolis was pleased to welcome staff from Charting Careers on April 18, 2024, as the club presented them with a check for $80,000. The funds are the proceeds from the 2024 Black Tie & Diamonds Gala, held on March 9, 2024.

“The Rotary Club of Annapolis was excited to partner with Charting Careers for our 2024 Black Tie & Diamonds event,” stated Bob Reedy, president of the club. “Charting Careers is a newer non-profit that brought tremendous energy and excitement to our event. The results were outstanding!”

Black Tie & Diamonds was a resounding success, with over 240 people attending the annual fundraiser. Charting Careers shared a video and first-hand accounts from college scholars about the important work the organization is doing to support youth in the Annapolis area.

The event featured silent and live auctions, and guests pledged donations to Charting Careers through a Fund-a-Cause paddle raise. Funds were also raised through two popular on-site raffles.

Black Tie & Diamonds is held annually, and one local non-profit is selected each year to be the event’s beneficiary. The Rotary Club of Annapolis announced that local non-profit Marshall Hope will benefit from the event in 2025.

