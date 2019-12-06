Board of Education elects Corkadel as President and Ellis as Vice President

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County today elected Michelle Corkadel as president and Melissa Ellis as vice president.

Corkadel was elected to a six-year term to represent District 7 on the Board in November 2018 and took part in her first Board meeting on December 3 of that year. She has served as the Board’s Vice President since July and also currently chairs the Board’s Policy Committee.

A resident of Edgewater, Corkadel has served the community and a variety of civic and nonprofit organizations as a volunteer. Among other positions, she has been a member of the Board of Directors for her community organization and served on the Board of the Crofton Regional Community Center.

In the four years prior to joining the Board, Corkadel served as a constituent services officer for then-County Executive Steve Schuh.

Ellis was elected to a six-year term representing District 4 on the Board in November 2018 and also took office the following month. She is a home educator who taught three of her four children through eighth grade before they entered the Anne Arundel County Public Schools system. She continues to educate her fourth child at home. Prior to becoming a home educator, Mrs. Ellis was a human resources manager for a healthcare company and a logistician for a contractor for the U.S. Navy.

Also serving on the Board are Candace C.W. Antwine of Jessup, Terry Gilleland of Millersville, Eric Grannon of Davidsonville, Julie Hummer of Laurel, Robert C. Leib of Harwood, Dana Schallheim of Severna Park, and Student Member Rida Alvi.

