Save the Date: Boatyard Beach Bash Returns on September 11th
Put this date on your calendar! Saturday, September 11 from 5-10 pm it’s the 16th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.
Get in a Key West state of mind at the City’s pre-eminent Music Fest featuring:
- Singer-songwriter and guitarist Scott Kirby is excited to be back at AMM! Kirby will be accompanied by Gabriel Donohue.
- Florida-based singer-songwriter John Frinzi is back with #1 Country songwriter Aaron Scherz, Original Coral Reefer band member Roger Bartlett, Steel Pan player John Patti, and the top call rhythm section of Bassist Zebadiah Briskovich and Drummer Willie Rast.
- Brendan Mayer, who has been featured as a member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band will have you singing the night away.
- MC and Host Radio Margaritaville’s, JD Spradlin.
Tickets are on sale now and they usually sell out–you’ve been warned!
Parrothead Tickets are $85 and you can enjoy 5 hours of great music and a buffet. This ticket includes two drink tickets and one food ticket.
Very Important Parrothead Tickets are $250) and you will enjoy 5 hours of music with your VIP admission to the Paradise Lounge for private seating, an open bar, and gourmet cuisine. A limited number of tickets available!
