Save the Date: Boatyard Beach Bash Returns on September 11th

Put this date on your calendar! Saturday, September 11 from 5-10 pm it’s the 16th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.

Get in a Key West state of mind at the City’s pre-eminent Music Fest featuring:

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Scott Kirby is excited to be back at AMM! Kirby will be accompanied by Gabriel Donohue.

Florida-based singer-songwriter John Frinzi is back with #1 Country songwriter Aaron Scherz, Original Coral Reefer band member Roger Bartlett, Steel Pan player John Patti, and the top call rhythm section of Bassist Zebadiah Briskovich and Drummer Willie Rast.

Brendan Mayer, who has been featured as a member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band will have you singing the night away.

MC and Host Radio Margaritaville’s, JD Spradlin.

Tickets are on sale now and they usually sell out–you’ve been warned!

Parrothead Tickets are $85 and you can enjoy 5 hours of great music and a buffet. This ticket includes two drink tickets and one food ticket.

Very Important Parrothead Tickets are $250) and you will enjoy 5 hours of music with your VIP admission to the Paradise Lounge for private seating, an open bar, and gourmet cuisine. A limited number of tickets available!

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB