Local News

Leapfrog Says AAMC Gets Yet Another “A”

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC), the premier healthcare institution in Annapolis, has received its eleventh consecutive ‘A’ Grade from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

According to Leapfrog, LHAAMC has earned ‘Straight A’s’ for every grading period since 2018, and is the only hospital in Maryland to earn this prestigious honor. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring. This latest accomplishment follows the hospital’s third Magnet designation for nursing excellence and its recognition as one of Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in the United States. 

“Earning consistent ‘Straight A’s’ from Leapfrog demonstrates our on-going dedication to delivering safe, high-quality care, and exceptional patient experiences,” said Sherry Perkins, president of LHAAMC. “This is emphasized as we prepare to celebrate Nurses Week and Hospital Week, a timely reminder that throughout our hospital’s nearly 125-year history, our staff, physicians, and volunteers always prioritize the care of our patients, ensuring we meet the health care needs of our community.”

Luminis Health remains committed to implementing and upholding best practices that prioritize quality, safety and accountability across all operational fronts. Our dedication to patient safety is embedded within our organizational ethos, demonstrated through a range of initiatives including regular safety meetings, patient rounds, ongoing education programs for clinical staff, and feedback from our patients. We work closely with the Patient Family Advisors, a dynamic group comprising both staff and community members, who actively engage in voicing concerns and finding solutions. 

The Leapfrog Group is a nationally renowned organization dedicated to assessing and improving healthcare quality and patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 20 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

