SHA and AACo Urging Marylanders to Pick Up Litter with New Program

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), Anne Arundel County Government and Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) recently held a press conference to announce a partnership to clean up trash and kick off a quarterly litter sweep campaign along designated state and county roads in Anne Arundel County. Maintenance crews from MDOT SHA and Anne Arundel County DPW will spend today through September 10 collecting and properly disposing of litter found on roadways in northern Anne Arundel County.

“Litter along Maryland roadways is unsightly, causes harm to our waterways and wildlife, and costs taxpayers more than $7 million a year,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “It’s a terrible problem that can be improved by all Marylanders tackling the issue together.”

Individuals and families, businesses and other agencies across the State are asked to team up with MDOT SHA, Anne Arundel County and Anne Arundel County DPW and make litter clean-up efforts a priority by organizing litter sweeps in their communities. Parents are urged to speak to their children about the dangers of littering and lead by example—always disposing of trash in appropriate receptacles.

MDOT SHA spends approximately $7.9 million annually on collecting and disposing of more than 5,000 truckloads of litter on state roads. More than $39 million was spent over the last five years combatting litter. In fiscal year 2021, MDOT SHA spent more than $650,000 on litter removal operations in Anne Arundel County. Their Annapolis and Glen Burnie maintenance shops collected more than 31,000 bags of litter that filled more than 600 trucks.

Anne Arundel County DPW spends more than $392,000 annually on litter pick up removing approximately 110 truckloads of trash from county roads.

“We’re excited to partner with MDOT SHA in tackling litter in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I encourage all residents to make litter clean-up a priority in their neighborhoods.”

Digital signs will be displayed on roads in Anne Arundel County during the litter sweep to alert motorists that maintenance workers are working roadside. Motorists are reminded to focus when driving through work areas and move over a lane when approaching maintenance vehicles. If they cannot safety move over, motorists must slow down.

Category: Local News, NEWS