Community Action Agency to Host 27th Annual Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love

The Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency will be hosting the 27th Annual Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, serving low-income children and youth from throughout Anne Arundel County.

“The Community Action Agency is delighted to continue our Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love program,” stated Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley, CEO of the Community Action Agency. “We look forward to having participating children and their family members together for an evening of celebration and fun. We appreciate the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and Pusser’s Caribbean Grille contributing the space and providing dinner for the event, as they have for many years.”

Gifts of Love was started by Harriett Pratt, a former staff member of the Agency, to offer a holiday dinner and entertainment for children served by the Stanton Center in Annapolis. Since then, the Agency’s reach for participants has extended throughout the County, with partnering organizations referring children to the program. The Agency’s referral partners for Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love include Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services, and the Stanton Center.

All children who register for the program submit a wish list of gifts they would like to receive. Community Action is inviting community members to help us make their wishes come true! Local businesses and individuals can help by making donations to help the Agency purchase gifts or by purchasing gifts through a wish list set up on Amazon. To obtain the link to the Amazon Wish List to purchase gifts, please contact Mr. Johnson at 410.626.1900 x1012 or [email protected]. To donate funds, please send checks to the attention of Julie Snyder to 251 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401, or visit www.aaccaa.org/donate to make an online donation.

