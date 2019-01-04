Annapolis man pleads guilty to being kingpin in drug ring

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Traymont Jerrell Wiley, 28, of Annapolis, pleaded guilty to being the supervisor and manager of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing heroin and fentanyl throughout Maryland.

This conviction is the result of an extraordinary effort made by every law enforcement agency involved,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “As I complete my term as your State’s Attorney, I am proud we were able to successfully prosecute the first local kingpin in county history. I hope that the work we started over these past four years will continue in the future.”

The investigation into Traymont Wiley and his drug organization began in the fall of 2015, when Maryland State Police became aware that Wiley and his associate, Vincent Clark, were making large monetary transactions at the Maryland Live! Casino, and spending sums of money that were far outside the normal range for individuals without any documented income.

As heroin arrests began to spike, several suspects debriefed for low level narcotics offenses provided information that Wiley and Clark were actively involved in a drug trafficking organization, and that Wiley was the leader of said organization.

When the investigation first began, Wiley’s organization often used taxicabs in and around the Annapolis area. However, they eventually began using rental vehicles on a regular basis. Between September 2016 and June 2018, Wiley spent at least $68,001 renting at least 82 vehicles.

On April 30, 2018, Wiley was observed meeting with another of his associates, Richard Mattingly, in a small residential neighborhood. When Mattingly left the scene, Anne Arundel County Police Department observed Mattingly driving in excess of the speed limit. Mattingly was stopped and detectives found approximately 40 individually packaged bags of brownish powder, which weighed approximately 20 grams and tested positive as a heroin and fentanyl mixture. Investigation revealed that Wiley sold this substance to Mattingly for approximately $2,000.

On May 1, 2018, after Mattingly was released by the district court commissioner, he subsequently met with Wiley again to purchase approximately 10 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture for approximately $1,000.

On May 10, 2018, detectives attempted a traffic stop on a rented blue Cadillac XTS. Wiley exited the vehicle and fled from the scene. He was then observed traveling by foot in the direction of his residence. Police recovered Wiley’s photo ID next to the vehicle, and his DNA was found in the interior of the vehicle.

Although he was not apprehended, several witnesses observed Wiley running through an area of shrubbery where detectives later recovered two large clear plastic bags containing approximately 487 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture.

Wiley and nine co-defendants were indicted on June 8, 2018. Wiley pleaded guilty to CDS-Drug Kingpin on January 3, 2019. Sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2019.

Judge William C. Mulford, II presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Jason Steinhardt, Nicolle Norris, and Marot Williamson prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

