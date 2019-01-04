Incoming County Fire Chief-to-be will be dropping puck at hockey game tomorrow

Today, the Maryland Black Bears confirmed that new Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford will make the ceremonial puck drop at the Maryland Black Bears Guns & Hoses Night on January 5th. This will be the first public appearance for incoming fire chief Wolford. She will be the first woman in Anne Arundel County history to permanently hold the position. Wolford grew up in Illinois but moved to Anne Arundel County after college in pursuit of her dream of being a firefighter. She also received her paramedic training at Anne Arundel Community College.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to participate in the public safety recognition activities with the Maryland Black Bears on Saturday night,” said incoming Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford. “I want to thank the Black Bears for supporting public safety in their inaugural season and I look forward to partnering with our hometown team in the future.”

“We are thrilled to host incoming Fire Chief Trisha Wolford during our Guns & Hoses Night,” said Maryland Black Bears President Robyn Remick. “It is an honor to have her participate in the ceremonial puck drop for the Black Bears. The Anne Arundel Fire Department will be highlighting its CPR training and recruiting efforts, which we support fully. We appreciate her making this Black Bears game her first public appearance in our community.”

The “Guns and Hoses Night” is a hockey night dedicated to the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Department. The Maryland Black Bears organization will partner with the two departments to raise money for the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, which benefits the Police Department’s Youth Activity Program and the Fire Department’s Community CPR Training. The Maryland Black Bears organization will donate 25% of each ticket sold when this unique “Guns and Hoses” link is used.

Players from the Maryland Heroes Hockey League, a league made up of local police officers and firefighters, will compete in a hockey shootout during the first intermission and during the second intermission, there will be a Police vs. Fire department Skills Competition.

