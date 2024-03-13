March 13, 2024
Local News

All You Need To Know About St. Paddy’s Weekend in Annapolis

May the luck of the Irish be with you this week. Well, it will not be hard to find Irish–we’ll leave you alone for you r own luck. This weekend, Annapolis is pulling out all the stops for St. Patrick’s Day and Eye On Annapolis has all the info you need to know!

FRIDAY

Hooley

The Hooley 2023

The 9th Annual St. Patrick’s Hooley is also known as the official Irish Parade Kick-Off Party. This evening event honors our Grand Marshals both past and present. It is also a chance to enjoy great live Irish music, traditional & delicious Irish fare, an open bar with specialty cocktails, and to celebrate all that is Irish with family & friends. The Hooley for 2024 is SOLD OUT!

SATURDAY

Shamrock the Dock

Shamrock The Dock 2023

This two-day music festival, happening all-day Saturday and post-parade on Sunday, is hosted by Johnny O’Leary and Naptown Events at City Dock. The lineup includes Carbon Leaf, Seven Nations, Skerryvore, with a highlight being Dublin 5’s first public performance since their hiatus.

The event features 21 acts across 2 stages starting at noon on both days. Check out the lineup and purchase tickets online.

SAT, MARCH 16TH

MAIN STAGE

12:00pm The Drinker and The Scholar
1:30pm Dave Tieff & The 8 Ohms Band
3:00pm Barleyjuice
4:30pm Doug Segree Band
6:00pm Seven Nations
8:00pm Carbon Leaf

UA STAGE

1:00 PM Irish Dancers
1:30 PM Arcade
2:30 PM Irish Dancers
3:00 PM Timmie Metz
4:00 PM Irish Dancers
4:30 PM Spinphony
6:00 PM Mozaic

SUN, MARCH 17TH

MAIN STAGE

12:00pm Poehemia
2:30pm We’re NOT Handsome
3:45pm Scythian
5:15pm Dublin5
7:00pm Skerryvore

UA STAGE

3:00 PM Londontowne Symphony Orchestra
4:00 PM Irish Dancers
5:00 PM Swamp Donkey Newgrass

SUNDAY

The Parade

Regarded as downtown Annapolis’ most spectacular parade, it features an array of local businesses, fire departments, dance troupes, and many more. Each group brings their best to the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

This year’s Grand Marshall is a familiar face to anyone who’s visited McGarvey’s – Martin Gardner, fondly known as Beans. Not only is he celebrated for creating the Irish Coffee shooter, but he’s also known as the best-dressed bartender in town.

Date: March 17
Time: The parade begins at 1 PM and is expected to last around 2.5 hours.

Route:

  • Starts at Amos Garrett Blvd
  • Right turn onto West Street
  • Proceeds clockwise around Church Circle
  • Continues onto Main Street
  • Circles clockwise around Compromise Circle
  • Finishes at Randall Street

OTHER CELEBRATIONS

Annapolis boasts several renowned Irish pubs worth visiting in March, including Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar, Killarney House, Brian Boru, and Castlebay Irish Pub. Along the parade route, other establishments join the festivities:

GOOD TO KNOW

Parking:
Parking downtown can be challenging. It’s recommended to park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for $20 and use the free shuttle service running from 10 AM to 9 PM. Advance payment is advised for convenience. Garage and additional parking information can be found here. Tip: thge Hillman Garage shoudl be treated as a metered parking spot; you can extend your time, but if you overstay your time, you may receive a $50 parking ticket.

The shuttle buses operate between the start and end of the parade route.

Water Taxis:
This weekend marks the return of water taxis from their winter break. Utilize the Where in Annapolis app for easy fare payment or withdraw cash near the Dock Street Bar & Grill for water taxi fares.

Safety Reminder
Enjoy the festivities responsibly. If you plan to drink, please do not drive.

