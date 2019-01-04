Hogan extends MVA branch hours

As part of the Hogan administration’s ongoing Customer Service Initiative, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is making it more convenient for its customers to receive in-person premier customer service at its branch offices. Starting immediately, MDOT MVA branch offices will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings, providing an additional 2 hours for customers to take care of their MDOT MVA transactions. The extended hours are in direct response to customer feedback.

“Additional service time during a weekday means less time taken away from work, school, family, and friends. We remain committed to fulfilling our Customer Service Promise to make Maryland a better place to live and work,” Governor Larry Hogan said.

MDOT MVA will also open 30 minutes earlier for driver’s license services on Saturdays. Services will now be available starting at 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. On Saturdays, MDOT MVA provides licensing and identification card services to its customers at 24 full service, limited and express branch locations.

MDOT MVA conducted a survey of customers at branch offices throughout the state to determine what times would be convenient for them to complete in-branch transactions. A total of 74% of customers responded to the survey that extended hours during the week would be more convenient and MDOT MVA responded to those customers’ needs by adjusting branch hours.

“MDOT MVA is committed to delivering premier service to our customers,” stated MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Many transactions take place via our website or by phone, yet we know that in some cases it is necessary to visit our branch offices. We listened to our customers and are now providing these more convenient hours to better meet their needs.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB