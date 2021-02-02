Maryland Humanities presents racial equity speaker series

Maryland Humanities hosts Beyond the Statements: Leading Racial Equity in Humanities Organizations, a free series focused on operationalizing racial equity work in the humanities field. The three-part series features local humanities leaders who will speak to the efforts they have led in their respective organizations. The speakers are: Tonya Aikens, President & CEO of Howard County Library System; Omar Eaton-Martínez, Assistant Division Chief of Historical Resources for Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation; and Dr. Tuajuanda Jordan, President of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Alicia McLeod, Maryland Humanities Board Member and Executive Director of Challenging Racism, will moderate the conversations.

Topics include incorporating racial equity into hiring, where to start when leading an organization, and leading the work within a university setting. Conversations will last an hour beginning at 10:00 a.m. and occur on February 22, March 22, and April 19.

“At a time when many organizations have put out public statements in support of Black Lives Matter and in opposition to White supremacy, dismantling our organizational inequities remains an elusive next step,” says Lindsey Baker, Executive Director of Maryland Humanities. “We know other organizations are focusing on this, as well, and we are grateful to serve as a resource to other organizations while educating ourselves.”

Participants can find more information and register on Maryland Humanities’ website.

Conversation Schedule:

Monday, February 22 Oscar Eaton-Martínez

Monday, March 22 Dr. Tuajanda Jordan

Monday, April 19 Tonya Aikens

We recently spoke with Lindsey Baker, the Executive Director of maryland Humanities. Have a listen!

