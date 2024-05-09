Tickets on Sale for Premier League Clash Between Crystal Palace and Wolves in Annapolis

Elite Promotions Group has announced an upcoming soccer match featuring English Premier League teams Crystal Palace F.C. and Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., popularly known as Wolves. This event will take place at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on July 31 at 8 p.m. as part of The Stateside Cup. This tournament also includes matches in Jacksonville and Tampa featuring West Ham United F.C.

The Stateside Cup, which will run from July 27 through August 3, will culminate with the presentation of the inaugural trophy to the best-performing team. The tournament will highlight top international soccer talents in three strong soccer markets in the United States.

Ticket sales for the match will begin with a pre-sale for team supporter groups on May 10 and open to the general public on May 13 at 10 a.m. Eastern U.S. Time. Tickets start at $35, with limited premium seating options. Tickets are available at StatesideCup.com .

Crystal Palace is returning to the U.S. after last year’s matches in Chicago and Detroit, continuing their engagement with the U.S. audience, which includes participating in the last two Premier League Mornings Live! events. Similarly, the Wolves have a historical connection with U.S. soccer, dating back to their 1967 championship win in the United Soccer Association, which was the Los Angeles Wolves. Their ongoing engagement includes appearances at various U.S. soccer events, enhancing their relationship with American fans.

This match is part of Maryland’s broader strategy, led by the Maryland Sports Commission, to diversify its sports tourism offerings and drive economic growth through hosting international sports events.

