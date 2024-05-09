May 9, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

June 7th! Fashion For A Cause

The 14th annual “Fashion for a Cause,” Annapolis’s premier fashion event, is set to dazzle attendees at its new location in the U.S. Naval Academy’s Fluegel Alumni Center on Friday, June 7th from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The evening promises a showcase of summer’s upcoming fashion trends with more than a dozen community models parading attire from local designers.

Attendees will enjoy an evening filled with high-energy runway shows featuring fashions ideal for city living, beach outings, and summer parties. The event will be complemented by an array of signature cocktails and a selection of savory and sweet dishes provided by popular food trucks and local restaurants.

This year’s event holds special significance as it supports the Hospice of the Chesapeake’s 45th anniversary. Funds raised will benefit the Chesapeake Kids Program, which offers vital support to children facing advanced illnesses and those grieving the loss of a loved one due to illness. The night is dedicated not only to fashion but also to creating memorable moments and supporting a noble cause.

Tickets are available now!

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Free USNA Band Armed Forces Day Concert

Tickets on Sale for Premier League Clash Between Crystal Palace and Wolves in Annapolis

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

