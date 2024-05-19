May 19, 2024
LATEST NEWS
Severna Park High Seniors Come Together for Earth Day Capstone Project

Severna Park High School Seniors Amanda Giebels and Evan Campbell gathered a group of over 30 volunteers to attend and help set up the Severna Park Earth Day Festival at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Station. The Seniors planned to host a booth at the festival as a part of their project, SP Earth Day Festival, for the Severna Park High School Leadership Institute. In addition to hosting a booth at the festival, the students’ project included running the Instagram page @spearthday for the Severna Park Earth Day Festival, an event hosted by the Good Neighbors Group, putting out yard signs throughout Severna Park to promote the festival, and compiling a group of 30 volunteers to assist in setting up as well as cleaning up the festival.

The Seniors chose to work with the Good Neighbors Group after working with previous Leadership Institute students to help out with the festival last year. After attending and hosting a booth at the festival last spring, the duo was eager to work alongside the Good Neighbors Group to help promote the 22nd Annual Earth Day Festival. The students collected an abundance of men’s and boy’s clothing at their booth, which they then donated to the organization Hope for All.

Evan and Amanda credit the success of their project to the training they received from the SPHS Leadership Institute. The Institute provides a platform for students to execute a senior service-learning project, applying what they learned in the first two years of the institute. This program, led by teachers Mrs. Barnstead and Mrs. Colon, encourages students to give back to a local community organization that they are passionate about.

