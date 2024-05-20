Daily News Brief | May 20, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis residents march to stop gun violence. The gun-turn in program was an initial success. The Dali is set to refloat. The Naptown Philharmonic Orchestra debuted. Seize the Grey took home a trophy, AND it is finally Commissioning Week!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, May 20th, 2024 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well- you get a surprise guest today! Please, please hold the applause, but we are back at you live from New York. Quick show note- since I last was in your ears, I have adopted a very needy cat who hates when I pay attention to anything but him. So content spoiler- meows may vary.

And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a sign up link in the show notes.

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

On Friday night, Annapolitans participated in a peace march advocating for an end to gun violence following recent incidents in the area, including the latest on May 3 where three middle schoolers were shot when getting off the bus. The march, organized by local community leaders, drew hundreds of participants who carried signs and shared personal stories of how gun violence has impacted their lives. The event was a call for stronger gun control measures and better community support systems to address the root causes of violence.

As Annapolis is trying to to combat gun violence, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson announced the success of a recent gun turn-in program. Over 50 weapons, and over 4,000 rounds of ammunition, were collected in just one week, including handguns, shotguns, and assault rifles. Chief Jackson praised the community’s response, highlighting the program as a critical step towards reducing gun-related incidents and improving public safety in the city.

After nine weeks, the Dali is set to refloat today, after meticulous salvaging efforts after it crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The ship will be refloated from its location in the Patapsco River, where it has been stuck under tons of wreckage, to a local marine terminal. This will take about 21 hours, and a positive sign in getting the channel reopen by the end of this month.

Annapolis is welcoming a new cultural addition with the launch of the Naptown Philharmonic Orchestra, formerly known as Londontowne Symphony Orchestra. This rebrand, after 20 years, is to help bring classical music to a wider audience in a fun and affordable way. They plan to continue to provide opportunities for professional, student and community musicians, but also be more visible in the community outside of the stage.

And this weekend we had the 149th Preakness Stakes up in Baltimore where Seize the Grey emerged victorious. The thoroughbred, ridden by jockey Jaime Torres took the lead in the final stretch to secure the win. Kentucky Derby-winner Mystik Dan finished second, so there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year.

And my favorite week in Annapolis, Commissioning Week, starts today! As always, lots and lots of visitors will be coming to Annapolis, so please be nice and show them what Annapolis is all about. Last week we had the Herndon Climb, but we are looking forward to the Blue Angels arriving in town on Tuesday for practice and Wednesday for the official show. And on Friday we officially celebrate the new Ensigns and Second Lieutenants. Annapolis will be buzzing!

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report. And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

