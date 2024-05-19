Alice in Wonderland Coming to Compass Roase Theater

Compass Rose Theater, the longest-running, award-winning professional theater and educational nonprofit in Annapolis, has just announced its student production of “Alice in Wonderland,” premiering this summer. The show will run on weekends, July 19-28, with evening and matinee performances. For tickets: www.compassrosetheater.org.

Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” adapted by Charlotte Chorpenning, features Mabel Aho (March Hare), Audrey Beal (Tweedledum/Mock Turtle), Evelyn Beal (Tweedledee/Frog)), Lukas Blackburn (White Rabbit), Peter Cardillo (Mad Hatter/King), Lara Dugdale (Dormouse, U/S Alice), Amaya Shannon (Red Queen/White Queen), Caleb Matson (Cook/Executioner), Sabrina Monteith (Caterpillar), Londyn Singer (Gryphon), Lea Sutton (Duchess), and Grace Wenzel (Alice). Actors will take the stage to perform in this classic and beloved whimsical tale that takes us back to one of our favorite childhood stories with a new and reimagined look by director Omar A. Said.

“This family-friendly show features a multi-talented cast of young actors, musicians, and dancers. Area youth ages 9-17 auditioned for the roles, and the best of the best were selected to embody the well-known and beloved characters we remember from childhood,” said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater. Cast meet and greets, an opening reception, and an after-show tea party are planned.

Since its founding in 2011, Compass Rose Theater has produced more than 50 shows, garnering a Helen Hayes Award for “A Chorus Line” and five Helen Hayes Award nominations. During its 2023-24 Season, Compass Rose received Helen Hayes Award Recommendations for “I and You” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” DC Theater Arts named “Sylvia” and “I and You” a 2023 Staff Favorite for Professional Productions.

Compass Rose Theater is located at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St, Annapolis, MD 21401, with free on-site parking. For more information, call 410-980-6662 or see www.compassrosetheater.org. “Alice in Wonderland” performances are on Fridays at 8 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets are $15-35.

